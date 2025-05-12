Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC Makes New $285,000 Investment in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,382,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,732,000 after acquiring an additional 198,778 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 133.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 277,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,876,000 after acquiring an additional 158,647 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,282,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 242,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,870,000 after acquiring an additional 67,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,418,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXJ opened at $84.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.71. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $80.68 and a 12 month high of $101.31.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

