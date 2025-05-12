Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 20,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 10,818 shares during the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after buying an additional 8,930 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $89.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $80.14 and a 52-week high of $100.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.27.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.3667 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

