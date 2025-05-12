Crestline Management LP Takes $64,000 Position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKD. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Illumine Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Optimize Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookdale Senior Living has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.70.

Brookdale Senior Living Stock Performance

Brookdale Senior Living stock opened at $6.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $8.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.58.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 65.92%. On average, research analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookdale Senior Living Profile

(Free Report)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.