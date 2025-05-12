Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 2,195 Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DLTR. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 34,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In other news, Director William W. Douglas III bought 701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $52,575.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,275. This trade represents a 103.70% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 1,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total transaction of $92,478.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,055.70. This trade represents a 22.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.68.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Dollar Tree stock opened at $85.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of -17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.49 and a 52 week high of $123.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 16.89% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

