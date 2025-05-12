Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 271.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,081 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 218 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $179.56 on Monday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.22 and a 12-month high of $199.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.23 and a 200 day moving average of $175.91.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.10. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $496.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $211.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.40.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

