Humankind Investments LLC Makes New $11.87 Million Investment in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 101,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,865,000. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Humankind Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,341,000 after buying an additional 36,005 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $377,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 652.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 13,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WJ Interests LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. WJ Interests LLC now owns 322,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,897,000 after purchasing an additional 27,525 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $118.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.45. The company has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.93. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $100.89 and a 12 month high of $123.98.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.