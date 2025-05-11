JCP Investment Management LLC Acquires 30,000 Shares of Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO)

JCP Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Alico makes up 3.3% of JCP Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. JCP Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.84% of Alico worth $5,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Alico by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Alico by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Alico by 229.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alico during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alico by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alico to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

Alico Stock Performance

Shares of Alico stock opened at $29.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $223.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.32. Alico, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.14 and a 1-year high of $34.08.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.27). Alico had a negative net margin of 91.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.01%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alico, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Alico Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. Alico’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.38%.

Alico Profile

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruit for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which include contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.

