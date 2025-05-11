Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. Increases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,819 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.0% of Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $64,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,422,195,000 after acquiring an additional 35,884,088 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,232,829,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,202,879,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62,488.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,009,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,342,000 after buying an additional 9,993,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kedalion Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,424,795,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock opened at $518.65 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $563.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $505.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $533.07.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

