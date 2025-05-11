784,736 Shares in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Acquired by Junto Capital Management LP

Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 784,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,811,000. Cardinal Health accounts for approximately 1.8% of Junto Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAH opened at $148.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.17 and a 12 month high of $154.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.40.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $54.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.33 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 59.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.5107 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 31.51%.

CAH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Argus set a $148.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.43.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

