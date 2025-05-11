Fiduciary Trust Co Reduces Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Fiduciary Trust Co reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,424 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its holdings in Intel by 2,852.3% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,447,563 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,531 shares during the last quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,955 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Intel by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,030,097 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $481,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965,308 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $613,000. Finally, Collar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $1,400,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Intel from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. HSBC upgraded Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Intel from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.23.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $21.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $37.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.70.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.26 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

