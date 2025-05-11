Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Buys 1,675 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 77,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 39,275 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 15,244.4% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Cornerstone Financial Group LLC NE bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,489,000. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,216,000.

iShares Global REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF stock opened at $24.49 on Friday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $20.96 and a 1 year high of $27.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.50.

iShares Global REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

