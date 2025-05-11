Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Has $24.40 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 663.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 322,422 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 280,191 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $24,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $512,000. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $326,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 206,023 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,475 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $502,756.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,726.18. This represents a 36.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $12,361,581.56. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 896,632 shares in the company, valued at $65,301,708.56. The trade was a 15.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on NIKE from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.48.

Read Our Latest Report on NKE

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE stock opened at $58.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.25. The company has a market cap of $86.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $98.04.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 53.16%.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.