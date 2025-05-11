Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 1,907,121 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 52.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,522,612 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,907,121 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.61% of Regions Financial worth $129,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 702,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,758,000 after purchasing an additional 165,710 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,087,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,376,000 after purchasing an additional 34,125 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 197,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after buying an additional 10,640 shares during the period. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth $1,247,000. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Regions Financial news, Director Joia M. Johnson bought 2,300 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $48,714.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,353.48. This represents a 15.15 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RF. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stephens dropped their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.53.

Regions Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

RF opened at $21.16 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $27.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.26. The firm has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 12.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 48.08%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading

