Hills Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HBIA) Shares Up 0.1% – Here’s Why

Hills Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HBIA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $72.30 and last traded at $72.30. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.25.

Hills Bancorporation Trading Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.27.

Hills Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hills Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Hills Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It accepts various deposits, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers products, including real estate loans comprising residential, multi-family, and commercial real estate loans; mortgage and construction loans; commercial and financial loans; agricultural loans; and personal, automobile, installment, and other consumer loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hills Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hills Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.