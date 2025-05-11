Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.61 million. Sylvamo had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 34.72%. Sylvamo’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share.

Sylvamo Price Performance

SLVM stock opened at $52.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Sylvamo has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $98.02.

Sylvamo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 8th. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sylvamo from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sylvamo news, CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 21,250 shares of Sylvamo stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $1,384,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,894 shares in the company, valued at $8,591,575.16. The trade was a 13.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

