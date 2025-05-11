Gen Wealth Partners Inc Acquires 317 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Gen Wealth Partners Inc grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Gen Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 571,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,099,000 after acquiring an additional 13,479 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter worth $57,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 193,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,623,000 after buying an additional 30,785 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 110,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,241,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 30,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $146,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,571.84. The trade was a 14.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EXPD opened at $109.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.85. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.09. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.47 and a 1 year high of $131.59.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.70.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

