Humankind Investments LLC Increases Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Humankind Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the quarter. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $1,118,755,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,529,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572,555 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,832,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2,560.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,411,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,749,000 after buying an additional 3,282,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Mondelez International by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,734,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,337,000 after buying an additional 2,002,640 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. DZ Bank cut shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.55.

Mondelez International Trading Down 1.3 %

MDLZ opened at $66.37 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $76.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.53. The firm has a market cap of $85.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.89%.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.