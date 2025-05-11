Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Purchases 26 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 636 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $1,528,949,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $1,073,645,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 330.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 631,551 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $291,922,000 after purchasing an additional 484,727 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,187,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,933,360,000 after purchasing an additional 451,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 209.3% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 559,306 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $258,528,000 after purchasing an additional 378,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $527.00 to $511.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.25.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 1.1 %

MSI stock opened at $405.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $421.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $451.71. The company has a market cap of $67.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.30 and a fifty-two week high of $507.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 197.59%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.39%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

