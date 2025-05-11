Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,475,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,331 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Pentair were worth $148,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Pentair by 753.8% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in Pentair by 230.8% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Eastern Bank grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 144.9% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Baird R W raised Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Northcoast Research raised Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $114.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pentair news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 6,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total transaction of $589,826.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,591.22. This represents a 19.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Stock Performance

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $93.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $72.63 and a 12 month high of $110.71.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.10. Pentair had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

About Pentair

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.