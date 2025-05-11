J. Goldman & Co LP Raises Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

J. Goldman & Co LP grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 607,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,883 shares during the quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $21,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,472,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,880,000 after buying an additional 1,416,781 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,465,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637,041 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,687,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,976,000 after acquiring an additional 18,890 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $59,948,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,481,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,791,000 after purchasing an additional 38,420 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of IONS opened at $32.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.43. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $23.95 and a one year high of $52.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 8.82 and a current ratio of 8.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 0.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $132.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.31 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 64.25% and a negative return on equity of 100.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IONS shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IONS

Insider Transactions at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Michael R. Hayden acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.86 per share, with a total value of $477,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,977.34. This represents a 42.59 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $39,046.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,525.75. The trade was a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,027 shares of company stock worth $62,863 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.