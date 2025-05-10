Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.83.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $3.00 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $3.15 to $1.40 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 174,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 98,581 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 122,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 21,688 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 183,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 94,623 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 28,526 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,526,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 869,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.37% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.82. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.48.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.56 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 25.43% and a negative return on equity of 74.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

