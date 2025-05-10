Global Assets Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Global Assets Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $68,446,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,113,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,900,000 after acquiring an additional 140,085 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,244,000 after acquiring an additional 107,163 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 148,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,513,000 after purchasing an additional 77,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,407,000.

Shares of ITA stock opened at $163.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.10 and its 200 day moving average is $151.48. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $129.14 and a 12-month high of $165.11.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

