Patrick Lamy Sells 8,000 Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) VP Patrick Lamy sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $339,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,075.08. This trade represents a 19.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Patrick Lamy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, March 3rd, Patrick Lamy sold 1,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $48,090.00.

Akero Therapeutics Price Performance

Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $39.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.25, a current ratio of 17.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.86 and a 52-week high of $58.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -10.63 and a beta of -0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on AKRO. UBS Group lifted their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $42.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $56.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Akero Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKRO. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 21.9% in the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

About Akero Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.