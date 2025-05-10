Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 17,474 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 702,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,474 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.05% of RTX worth $81,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RTX by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,479,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,710,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,448 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,264,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,722 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,047,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,198,000 after purchasing an additional 576,214 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in RTX by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,611,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,264,000 after buying an additional 603,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,745,644,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In related news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 19,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.82, for a total transaction of $2,464,239.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,880.44. This trade represents a 39.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $361,728.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,008.40. This represents a 35.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,946 shares of company stock valued at $9,024,856 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $128.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. RTX Co. has a one year low of $99.07 and a one year high of $136.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 79.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank raised RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Vertical Research raised shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of RTX from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on RTX from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.06.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

