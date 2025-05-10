Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Has $20.33 Million Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lowered its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,983 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Motorola Solutions accounts for about 5.4% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $20,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $527.00 to $511.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.25.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $405.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $421.25 and its 200-day moving average is $451.82. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.30 and a 52-week high of $507.82. The company has a market cap of $67.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 197.59% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 36.39%.

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

