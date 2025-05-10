Francis Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Francis Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,100 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc grew its stake in Walt Disney by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.8 %

Walt Disney stock opened at $105.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $191.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $118.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.54.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

