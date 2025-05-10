Brokerages Set Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) PT at $106.93

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.93.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Pentair from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho set a $100.00 price target on shares of Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Baird R W upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Pentair from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd.

Get Pentair alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PNR

Pentair Trading Down 0.0 %

PNR opened at $93.52 on Friday. Pentair has a 1-year low of $72.63 and a 1-year high of $110.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. Pentair had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 6,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total transaction of $589,826.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,591.22. This represents a 19.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pentair

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 753.8% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 230.8% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pentair

(Get Free Report

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.