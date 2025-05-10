Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JCI. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Melius lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.94.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $91.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.57. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $64.31 and a 52 week high of $92.41. The stock has a market cap of $60.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.49%.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other news, Director George Oliver sold 15,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $1,214,190.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,003,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,791,668.57. The trade was a 1.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 28,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total transaction of $2,572,035.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,673 shares in the company, valued at $13,426,429.16. The trade was a 16.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 728,458 shares of company stock valued at $62,293,059. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

