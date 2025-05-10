Home Improvement Stocks To Follow Today – May 8th

Walmart, Home Depot, and Lowe’s Companies are the three Home Improvement stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Home improvement stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that manufacture, distribute or retail products and services used in residential renovation, maintenance and remodeling—such as building materials, tools, fixtures and appliances. By investing in these stocks, investors gain exposure to consumer spending trends on home upgrades, repairs and do-it-yourself projects, often tied to housing market health and renovation demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Home Improvement stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.97. 8,914,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,780,890. The firm has a market cap of $783.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.62 and a 200 day moving average of $91.70. Walmart has a 12-month low of $59.44 and a 12-month high of $105.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Home Depot (HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Shares of HD stock traded up $2.89 on Thursday, reaching $365.64. 1,878,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,442,813. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $323.77 and a twelve month high of $439.37. The company has a market capitalization of $363.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $359.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $389.39.

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Shares of LOW traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $225.03. 1,391,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,486,137. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $206.39 and a 52-week high of $287.01.

