Ethic Inc. Boosts Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,833 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $6,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 15,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KDP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $33.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $38.28.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 83.64%.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab sold 83,950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $2,740,967,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,113,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,805,089.35. This trade represents a 38.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $496,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,411 shares in the company, valued at $2,136,952.64. This represents a 18.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,863,850 shares of company stock worth $2,772,203,450 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

