First Manhattan CO. LLC. Grows Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. owned about 0.09% of Liberty Broadband worth $9,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,899,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,251,000 after acquiring an additional 415,496 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth approximately $376,000. Oak Thistle LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,585,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,045,000 after buying an additional 686,089 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $92.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.02. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $49.38 and a twelve month high of $101.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $256.00 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.07% and a return on equity of 8.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

