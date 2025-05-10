Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Ground Swell Capital LLC

Ground Swell Capital LLC trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 97.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,422 shares during the quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 292.4% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 268,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,214,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,545,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 8,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

QQQ opened at $488.05 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $540.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $467.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $499.24. The firm has a market cap of $305.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

