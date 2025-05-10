GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) is Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s 10th Largest Position

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. lowered its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 58.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 312,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446,844 shares during the quarter. GE Vernova comprises approximately 3.6% of Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of GE Vernova worth $102,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its stake in GE Vernova by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in GE Vernova by 530.8% during the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

GE Vernova Price Performance

GEV stock opened at $398.03 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.01 and a 1 year high of $447.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $330.33 and a 200 day moving average of $340.61. The company has a market cap of $108.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 71.59.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.54. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $370.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on GE Vernova from $391.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on GE Vernova from $436.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on GE Vernova from $446.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GE Vernova currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GE Vernova

GE Vernova Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.