Top Industrial Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – May 7th

Tesla, Broadcom, and Vistra are the three Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Industrial stocks are shares issued by companies operating in the manufacturing, engineering, construction, transportation, and related sectors of the economy. These firms typically produce physical goods or provide infrastructure and logistics services, making them sensitive to economic cycles and capital expenditures. Investors often use industrial stocks to gain exposure to broad economic activity and infrastructure development. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $274.43. 37,238,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,596,778. The stock has a market cap of $883.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Tesla has a 1 year low of $167.41 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $258.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $325.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $3.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.39. 6,588,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,050,441. The stock has a market cap of $956.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $182.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.89. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $128.50 and a 52-week high of $251.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

VST stock traded down $6.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,222,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,913,892. The company has a market cap of $46.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.05 and its 200-day moving average is $141.06. Vistra has a 12 month low of $66.50 and a 12 month high of $199.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VST

See Also