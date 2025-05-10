D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock Position Decreased by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,616 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,465 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $5,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $593,363,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,574,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $499,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,648 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,720,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 676.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 756,538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,779,000 after purchasing an additional 659,100 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,358,213 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,014,000 after buying an additional 555,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHI opened at $122.01 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.44 and a 1-year high of $199.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.78. The company has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.45.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The construction company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.11%.

DHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $173.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Their comments are based on a broader research note on Homebuilders ahead of the industry’s start of the earnings season. The firm is projecting a 7% decline in U.S. new home sales and a 27% average decline in earnings due to lower consumer confidence as a result of heightened uncertainty about the future in terms of both income/job security and cost of living along with still-relatively high interest rates. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.15.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

