UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s 9th Largest Position

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc reduced its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,094 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,095 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 4.0% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $15,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $6,375,744,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,914,740,000. Amundi lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,069,100 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,183,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991,470 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 76,830.4% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,888,641 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $955,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,503,671 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,807,527,000 after buying an additional 1,058,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $490.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Argus cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.86.

NYSE UNH opened at $380.72 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $378.54 and a 1-year high of $630.73. The company has a market capitalization of $346.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $488.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $522.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.29 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $109.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.56 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.18%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

