Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 139,486 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,333,171 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 139,486 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.06% of Comcast worth $87,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 141,680,277 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,317,167,000 after purchasing an additional 11,255,683 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $3,835,226,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,812,139 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,212,244,000 after buying an additional 1,006,272 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Comcast by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,102,667 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,968,723,000 after buying an additional 5,039,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,320,446 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,890,027,000 after acquiring an additional 5,402,377 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Argus downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $38.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.10.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $34.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.01 and a 200-day moving average of $37.56. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $45.31. The company has a market capitalization of $127.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The firm had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

