Head to Head Review: First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) versus First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN)

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) and First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.6% of First Commonwealth Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of First National of Nebraska shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of First Commonwealth Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.7% of First National of Nebraska shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Commonwealth Financial and First National of Nebraska”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Commonwealth Financial $479.86 million 3.32 $142.57 million $1.34 11.66 First National of Nebraska $2.78 billion 1.20 $227.44 million N/A N/A

First National of Nebraska has higher revenue and earnings than First Commonwealth Financial.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for First Commonwealth Financial and First National of Nebraska, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Commonwealth Financial 0 3 3 0 2.50 First National of Nebraska 0 0 0 0 0.00

First Commonwealth Financial presently has a consensus target price of $18.92, suggesting a potential upside of 21.03%. Given First Commonwealth Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe First Commonwealth Financial is more favorable than First National of Nebraska.

Profitability

This table compares First Commonwealth Financial and First National of Nebraska’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Commonwealth Financial 20.38% 10.36% 1.22% First National of Nebraska N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

First Commonwealth Financial has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First National of Nebraska has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

First Commonwealth Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. First National of Nebraska pays an annual dividend of $160.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. First Commonwealth Financial pays out 40.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

First Commonwealth Financial beats First National of Nebraska on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services. The company's commercial banking services comprise commercial lending, business checking accounts, online account management services, payroll direct deposits, commercial cash management services, and repurchase agreements, as well as ACH origination services. In addition, it offers various trust and asset management services; auto, home, and business insurance, as well as term life insurance; and annuities, mutual funds, and stock and bond brokerage services through a broker-dealer and insurance brokers. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania.

About First National of Nebraska

First National of Nebraska, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank of Omaha that provides various banking products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and credit cards. It also provides personal loans and lines of credit; auto loans; mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit and loans; small business loans and lines of credit; small business administration loans; and commercial lending solutions. In addition, the company offers treasury management, debt consolidation, financial planning, retirement planning, wealth management, merchant, and payroll services; and personal, commercial, and farm insurance products. Further, it provides solutions for agribusiness, commercial real estate, healthcare, transportation, and correspondent banking; investment services, such as capital market and institutional asset management; and digital banking services. First National of Nebraska, Inc. was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

