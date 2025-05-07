MARA’s (MARA) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Compass Point

Compass Point reissued their sell rating on shares of MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.50 price target on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $25.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on MARA from $27.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of MARA in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of MARA in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on MARA from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.55.

MARA Price Performance

MARA stock opened at $13.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 6.82. MARA has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $30.28.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $1.56. MARA had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $214.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.11 million. Equities analysts expect that MARA will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at MARA

In other MARA news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $458,783.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,910,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,232,861.24. This trade represents a 0.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $255,677.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,773,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,156,694.28. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MARA

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MARA in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,413,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MARA by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,782,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $650,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,271 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in MARA by 192.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,897,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,292 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in MARA by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,039,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in MARA in the fourth quarter valued at $13,416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

About MARA

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

