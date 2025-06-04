Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,955 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 338,870 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $49,577,000 after buying an additional 80,968 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,520 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $213,089,000 after purchasing an additional 36,153 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth $3,730,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 31,208 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portfolio Design Labs LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC now owns 25,065 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. DA Davidson started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.88.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $712,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,615 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,637.50. This represents a 13.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,216 shares in the company, valued at $3,801,320. This trade represents a 3.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,729 shares of company stock valued at $4,107,664. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.2%

Electronic Arts stock opened at $146.24 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.21 and a 1-year high of $168.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.10.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 17.92%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

