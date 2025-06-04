Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 529,800 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the April 30th total of 441,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,447,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Ascot Resources Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AOTVF opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.10. Ascot Resources has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.59.
About Ascot Resources
