Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 529,800 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the April 30th total of 441,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,447,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Ascot Resources Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AOTVF opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.10. Ascot Resources has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.59.

About Ascot Resources

Ascot Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, porphyry copper, molybdenum, and sand and gravel deposits. The Company's principal property includes two landholdings, including its 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project covering an area of approximately 8,133 hectares; and Red Mountain Project that covers an area of approximately 17,125 hectares located in British Columbia.

