Jet2 (LON:JET2) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of Jet2 plc (LON:JET2 – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,890 ($25.55) and last traded at GBX 1,866 ($25.23), with a volume of 671119 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,850.76 ($25.02).
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,050 ($27.71) price target on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($28.39) price target on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,077 ($28.08).
View Our Latest Report on Jet2
Jet2 Trading Up 0.3%
About Jet2
Jet2 plc is a leading leisure travel group, specialising in friendly low fares from its award-winning airline, Jet2.com, and package holidays you can trust from the UK’s largest package holiday provider, Jet2holidays.
Jet2.com is the UK’s third largest airline, flying from 12 UK airports to over 70 destinations across Europe and beyond and Jet2holidays is the UK’s largest tour operator.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Jet2
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Among the Market’s Most Shorted: 2 Firms With +40% Short Interest
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Ollie’s Q1 Earnings: The Good, the Bad, and What’s Next
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Rocket Lab Expands Into Payloads: Should You Be Paying Attention?
Receive News & Ratings for Jet2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jet2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.