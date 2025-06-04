Jet2 (LON:JET2) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of Jet2 plc (LON:JET2 – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,890 ($25.55) and last traded at GBX 1,866 ($25.23), with a volume of 671119 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,850.76 ($25.02).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,050 ($27.71) price target on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($28.39) price target on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,077 ($28.08).

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,518.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,499.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 2.27.

Jet2 plc is a leading leisure travel group, specialising in friendly low fares from its award-winning airline, Jet2.com, and package holidays you can trust from the UK’s largest package holiday provider, Jet2holidays.

Jet2.com is the UK’s third largest airline, flying from 12 UK airports to over 70 destinations across Europe and beyond and Jet2holidays is the UK’s largest tour operator.

