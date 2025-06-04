Short Interest in Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (OTCMKTS:ADLRF) Declines By 18.0%

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (OTCMKTS:ADLRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the April 30th total of 47,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 393.0 days.
Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ADLRF opened at $13.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.54. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $14.29.
Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust Company Profile
