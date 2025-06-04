Chesterfield Resources (LON:CHF) Trading Down 8.2% – What’s Next?

Chesterfield Resources plc (LON:CHF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 8.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.67 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.67 ($0.01). Approximately 5,612,686 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 374% from the average daily volume of 1,183,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.73 ($0.01).

Chesterfield Resources Trading Down 7.9%

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of £1.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Chesterfield Resources alerts:

Chesterfield Resources (LON:CHF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported GBX (0.64) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Chesterfield Resources

About Chesterfield Resources

In other news, insider Kashif Afzal bought 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £20,000 ($27,037.99). Company insiders own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Chesterfield Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in Cyprus. The company primarily explores for copper and gold. It has a 100% interest in twelve permits covering an area of 50 square kilometers, as well as applications covering an area of 186 square kilometers with total covering area of 235 square kilometers in Cyprus.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chesterfield Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesterfield Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.