Insider Selling: 4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR) Insider Sells 1,185 Shares of Stock

4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR – Get Free Report) insider Michelle Brukwicki sold 1,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,550 ($47.99), for a total transaction of £42,067.50 ($56,871.03).

Michelle Brukwicki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 2nd, Michelle Brukwicki sold 550 shares of 4imprint Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,120 ($42.18), for a total transaction of £17,160 ($23,198.59).

4imprint Group Trading Up 2.8%

LON FOUR opened at GBX 3,465 ($46.84) on Wednesday. 4imprint Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2,915 ($39.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,460 ($87.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,335.07 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,432.64.

4imprint Group Increases Dividend

4imprint Group Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 8.05%. This is a positive change from 4imprint Group’s previous dividend of $0.80. 4imprint Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.32%.

4imprint Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company markets apparel, bags, drinkware, stationery, writing, outdoors and leisure, trade show and signage, auto, home and tools, technology, wellness and safety, and awards and office products under the Crossland, Refresh, and Taskright brands.

