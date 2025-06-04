Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.65.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Sirius XM from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

Sirius XM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $21.61 on Wednesday. Sirius XM has a one year low of $18.69 and a one year high of $41.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of -3.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.90.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.11). Sirius XM had a positive return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sirius XM will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kristina Salen sold 1,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $36,767.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,471 shares in the company, valued at $344,539.17. This trade represents a 9.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sirius XM

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the first quarter valued at approximately $814,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 36.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 5.2% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 16,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 11.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 925,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,861,000 after buying an additional 92,111 shares during the period. Finally, Everstar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

