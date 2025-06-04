Versarien (LON:VRS) Trading Down 10.7% – Should You Sell?

Versarien plc (LON:VRS – Get Free Report) dropped 10.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00). Approximately 455,794,031 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 487% from the average daily volume of 77,607,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.06 ($0.00).

Versarien Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 655.61, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.13.

Versarien (LON:VRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported GBX (0.33) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. Versarien had a negative net margin of 225.06% and a negative return on equity of 216.70%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Versarien plc will post -332.0000161 earnings per share for the current year.

About Versarien

Versarien plc provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology Business and Mature Business. It offers Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

