Fulton Bank N.A. Has $1.40 Million Stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cencora by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cencora in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Cencora by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cencora Price Performance

Cencora stock opened at $291.58 on Wednesday. Cencora, Inc. has a one year low of $218.65 and a one year high of $309.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $285.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.48, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.60.

Cencora Announces Dividend

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $75.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.41 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 328.62% and a net margin of 0.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cencora from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $274.00 to $337.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 price objective on Cencora in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Cencora from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cencora news, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 4,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total value of $1,107,191.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,665 shares in the company, valued at $3,934,326.20. This represents a 21.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,579 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.81, for a total value of $4,108,507.99. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 315,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,027,442.53. This trade represents a 4.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,253 shares of company stock valued at $11,102,417. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

