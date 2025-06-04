Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Short Interest Down 17.7% in May

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the April 30th total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Atico Mining Stock Up 4.6%

ATCMF stock opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. Atico Mining has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average of $0.08.

About Atico Mining

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its holds interest in the El Roble mine located in Department of Choco, Colombia; and the La Plata project located in Ecuador.

