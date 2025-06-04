Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD) Trading Down 5.3% – Here’s Why

Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.38 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.43 ($0.01). 9,256,559 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 18,433,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.45 ($0.01).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Oxford BioDynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

Get Oxford BioDynamics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on OBD

Oxford BioDynamics Stock Down 16.2%

Oxford BioDynamics Company Profile

The company has a market cap of £7.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.22, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 0.68.

(Get Free Report)

Oxford BioDynamics Plc is a global biotechnology company, advancing personalized healthcare by developing and commercializing precision medicine tests for life-changing diseases.

Its flagship product is EpiSwitch® CiRT (Checkpoint Inhibitor Response Test) for cancer, a predictive immune response profile for immuno-oncology (IO) checkpoint inhibitor treatments, launched in February 2022.

In March 2021, the Company launched its first commercial prognostic test, EpiSwitch® CST (Covid Severity Test) and the first commercially available microarray kit for high-resolution 3D genome profiling and biomarker discovery, EpiSwitch® Explorer Array Kit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford BioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford BioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.