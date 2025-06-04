Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD) Trading Down 5.3% – Here’s Why

Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.38 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.43 ($0.01). 9,256,559 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 18,433,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.45 ($0.01).
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Oxford BioDynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.
Oxford BioDynamics Plc is a global biotechnology company, advancing personalized healthcare by developing and commercializing precision medicine tests for life-changing diseases.
Its flagship product is EpiSwitch® CiRT (Checkpoint Inhibitor Response Test) for cancer, a predictive immune response profile for immuno-oncology (IO) checkpoint inhibitor treatments, launched in February 2022.
In March 2021, the Company launched its first commercial prognostic test, EpiSwitch® CST (Covid Severity Test) and the first commercially available microarray kit for high-resolution 3D genome profiling and biomarker discovery, EpiSwitch® Explorer Array Kit.
